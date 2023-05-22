The more I witness what is taking place in our country, alas, the whole world actually, the more I understand the teachings of the scriptures in Romans 1:28-32: God turning a people over to a reprobate mind, a mind that enjoys doing whatever it desires to do without following the rules of a normal, God-fearing society, taking Him out of the equation. When men start pretending to be women and identifying as such, God is nowhere in that thought process.
Major companies that promote and applaud this as acceptable are lacking in common sense, in my humble opinion. Just today I saw an ad for Adidas that have men posing as models for women's swimwear. I would call that anything but normal. I am not judging, just stating an observation and an opinion. God, for certain, is the ultimate judge and the only one necessary to please.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
