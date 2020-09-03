After watching the Republican convention and being a fan of VP Mike Pence, I feel motivated to share my opinion. Over the past four years, the media (and some locals) have blasted President Trump for anything and everything, but clearly many admire our president.
This personal attack is because the Democrats have no legitimate policy to help America. I am a Republican because of the policies. Abortion is murder. School choice empowers those in poverty and minorities. President Trump brought troops home instead of sending troops to war. He and Republicans believe in the rule of law and support our police. The opportunity zones improved the lives of minorities, and our president passed laws to release African Americans from excessive jail terms that were put into law by VP Biden.
More than ever, I hope and pray we give our president four more years. His policies have made America better.
Stephen Campbell
Fishersville
