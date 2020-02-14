I remember a time when Republicans made moral arguments and tried to sell the value of their ideas based on constitutional merits. It seems that now Republicans have traded the constitution for raw power, and with the exception of a few like Mitt Romney, have altogether abandoned moral judgment in their purely oppositional rush to destroy their enemies. Sad and destructive.
History will judge and the truth will out; Republicans will not outrun the consequences of their shameless fall; shame will cover this country until they are pushed out of power and forced to confront their moral blindness.
Evan Knappenberger
Wardensville W.Va.
