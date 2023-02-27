I’m an independent voter, and when I hear Republicans, like Ben Cline, blame President Biden and the Democrats for causing higher prices and inflation, it makes me think. Who really raises prices? Raising prices is a decision made by business owners who produce the products or services. And business owners are predominantly Republicans. So it seems that, to be more accurate in our speech, we should say that Republicans raise prices, and they should be blamed.
John Steinmeyer
Rockingham
Republicans are responsible for higher prices?.....good grief....you can't be any dumber than to believe something that stupid!
Get thee to a course in remedial economics Johnboy.
Like your relatively cheap propane/natural gas cooking stove/oven? Well Stein Meyer...straight from from the current DEMOCRAT run Oval Office...."A spokesperson for Rewiring America pushed back on the notion that it was a conflict of interest for its co-founders and leaders to be involved in for-profit green energy companies."
"There is no conflict between founding a nonprofit – one that promotes cutting energy costs for families, improving indoor air quality, and lowering emissions – and working with for-profit businesses that do the same. That’s called mission alignment," according to the Rewiring America spokesperson.
Although Rewiring America has an increasingly more prominent role guiding policies at the state and federal level – it notably had a presence at a Dec. 14 electrification summit and at an event celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act, both at the White House – the group's donors are shielded from public view. The group doesn't file federal tax forms since it is sponsored by the Windward Fund, a nonprofit that is part of the billion-dollar dark money network managed by the Washington, D.C.-based Arabella Advisors.
Steinmeyer writes: "And business owners are predominantly Republicans." Hey junior dem/lib/prog/soc....got any facts to back up that statement? Do you even know whether or not the current Democrat Administration's policies have had any effect on the economy? Do you know the definition of "boob?"
Sorry, greedy bast**ds!
