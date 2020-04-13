The King said, "I am the team!" "I know more than the generals!" "I know more than the scientists!" "I am a stable genius." He couldn't pass a fifth-grade geography test.
The Republican Party has replaced democracy with a dictatorship. Russia has won this round and the Republicans are 100% responsible.
You would think that after three years of chaos, the Republicans could see the light. Trump has put us in a national debt over $23 trillion and now we have the virus in which he ignored the CDC and all of Obama's EPA guidelines. Ignoring the climate crisis.
I've always been proud to be an American. I've never been so afraid for our country. It is truly a very sad time that Americans with common sense and values need to stop this nonsense.
May God save our democracy.
John D. Zirkle
Elkton
