Republicans claim to support law and order and fiscal responsibility. It is ironic that the Republican-dominated House of Representatives’ first bill this term encourages lawlessness and increases the federal deficit by 114 billion dollars.
The legislation would cut $71 billion from the IRS budget. It would also, however, reduce tax collections by $186 billion. The United States relies on voluntary reporting to collect taxes, which fund national defense, Medicare, Social Security, and other national priorities. This system works well for working people whose taxes are withheld from their wages. Business owners and corporations, however, must voluntarily disclose and pay taxes on their income. It is estimated that each year between $600 billion to $1 trillion in legally owed taxes is not collected, usually because income is not reported.
The IRS relies on skilled auditors to determine when taxes are not being paid properly. In 2021, the IRS had 8,321 auditors: 2,284 fewer than it had in 1954. Republicans have continuously cut funding for the IRS since 2010, resulting in a steady decline in IRS employment. The audit rate of large corporations has fallen by more than half from 2010 to 2017. Audits of millionaires have fallen 77%. By 2019, audits have declined about 90%. The Republicans claim that the IRS has an army of 87,000 agents harassing taxpayers. This is simply not true.
The Republican campaign to defund IRS tax enforcement can only encourage tax cheating, harming honest taxpayers while enriching their big campaign donors.
Timothy Jost
Rockingham
