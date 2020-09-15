The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad does an excellent job at providing service to the citizens of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, but it could be improved. The Harrisonburg Fire Department has four stations to serve the city but the rescue squad only has one station.
There needs to be a rescue station on the north side of the city to shorten response times in that area. The old bread store on Charles Street is vacant, has four bays and could be remolded into a fine station, which would provide easy access to U.S. 11 North, I-81, Va. 42 North and all of the surrounding area, including the Park View and Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community area.
I would urge the administration of the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad to explore adding one if not two stations to better serve the citizens.
Raymond Zito
Harrisonburg
