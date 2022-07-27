If Jim Peters (DN-R, July 22) had watched any of the Jan. 6 hearings (which I strongly doubt), he would have seen that, as committee Vice Chair Liz Chaney, R-Wyo., pointed out, “The case against Donald Trump in these hearings is not made by witnesses who were his political enemies; it is instead a series of confessions by Donald Trump’s own appointees, his own friends, his own campaign officials, people who worked for him for years, and his own family.” He might also recall that bipartisan legislation for an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection was filibustered by Senate Republicans (who now hypocritically complain about the “partisan” select committee).
Whatever one’s political affiliation, an open-minded and informed consideration of actual evidence clearly shows that former President Trump knowingly and willfully tried to prevent the peaceful transition of power enshrined in our Constitution. Calling these facts “leftist lies,” as Mr. Peters did, does not make them any less true.
Trump’s dereliction of duty and betrayal of the American people, confirmed by video footage, phone calls, emails, texts messages, and testimony by members of his own party, are as indefensible as they are indisputable. To believe otherwise is to ignore the facts and the reality that one man and a host of his power-hungry enablers nearly toppled our democracy on Jan. 6 (and continue trying to do so). That should be a matter of deepest concern for any patriot who truly loves this nation and fears for its future.
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.