On Aug. 31, the DN-R published a forum by the chairman of the 6th Congressional District Republican Party. It’s unfortunate that he feels it’s necessary to falsely represent Democratic Party policy or make unsubstantiated petty claims about Ben Cline’s opponent.
His real concern is that Ben has not been representing the majority of his constituents’ best interests, so apparently attacking the opposition and saying there’s fair representation makes it true. Ben has quickly evolved into a master spinner of propaganda, which is taking a bit of truth and spinning a false narrative around it.
Make no mistake, the new Republican Party has no ethical or moral standard, other than to say or do whatever is deemed necessary to get the support of enough voters to be elected. In reality, the policy and message is simple, and covers everything of importance. Freedom. Freedom from being told what to do. Freedom to tell all other people what to do.
Pick an issue and you will see that it always applies: COVID protocol, abortion, gun control, border control, and so on. It’s often inconsistent and hypocritical, such as being “pro-life” -- we won’t get vaccinated or wear masks because we don’t want to be told what to do even when it might save our life. We don’t want to have gun control despite solid evidence it would save lives, since we would being told what to do.
Someone representing a political party should exercise truth and an ethical standard. I see none.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
