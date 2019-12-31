The ACA editorial, "Congress Rights A Wrong," Dec. 23, used incomplete pieces of truth to cast a false picture of an extremely complicated issue and attack Obama. Health care costs have been rising dramatically for over 20 years due to for-profit insurance and health care.
Trump has done nothing but try to take away citizens' health care. Before the ACA, nearly 50 million Americans did not have health insurance. By 2016, the number fell to 27.3 million, the first time in history the percentage of uninsured fell below 9%.
Further, personal bankruptcies in the same time period fell from over 1.5 million to less than 770,000. Health care was the leading cause for bankruptcies in 2010. The Republican Party has done everything it can muster to sabotage the plan, preventing it from being fully implemented.
It's irresponsible to throw around criticism and inflammatory rhetoric without detailed information or remedies. Americans deserve low cost health care. Shame on the DN-R!
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
"Americans deserve" the talking point of liberals. Americans derserve what is stated in the constitution and nowhere found is low-cost health care--supplied by the government until eligible for Medicare or Medicaid.
Actually, Medicare and Medicaid are not suggested by the Constitution either. As societies advance, they provide benefits to citizens that may not have been considered at the Constitutional Convention: local police, fire departments, meat inspections, drug approvals, building permits, to name a few. Low-cost health care has been provided by many countries outside the U.S., and many U.S. citizens are now wanting the same. "Americans deserve" is not the property of liberals only, however. Think of farmers -- not typically a liberal group -- advocating for price supports. There is no reason to assume that the Founding Fathers meant the Constitution to be an exhaustive list of what people deserve.
