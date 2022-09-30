I appreciate Kenny Myers’ letter “Alternatively Powered Vehicles?” of Sept. 22. As we transition from carbon-based transportation and electric power generation systems, we certainly must consider all of the technology’s lifecycle costs, including, but not limited to, sustainable mining and manufacturing, community safety concerns and material disposal. However, even though mainstream media doesn’t report them, these concerns are actively creating new business models and businesses worldwide.
Traditional lithium mining uses a tremendous amount of water to extract lithium from the ore, and indigenous communities in South America have suffered from loss of surface and groundwater as a result. However, technologists are well aware of these issues and new sustainable mining and extraction technologies are being developed and implemented. Some of the companies involved include Lake Resources (primarily Argentina), Impossible Mining (Canada) and Snow Lake Lithium (Canada).
For many materials (such as plastics), the cost to produce new material is lower than the cost to recycle, resulting in the problem of single-use plastic products. However, the materials used in lithium batteries (primarily lithium, cobalt and manganese) are difficult and expensive to produce so there is much activity in recycling these materials and creating circular supply chains to minimize the amount of new material required. Industry analysts report that there are about a hundred companies worldwide who recycle lithium-ion batteries or plan to do so soon. Some of these companies include Redwood Materials, founded by J.B. Straubel, one of the original founders of Tesla, Li-Cycle (Canada), and Northvolt (Sweden).
Laurence Heine
Broadway
