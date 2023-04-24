I appreciate Mr. Vogan's further explanation following my response to his editorial on the 2020 election results and their validity. I do want to point out that his central example of the 2020 Wayne County election results and process is not accurate in that those election results were audited and found valid and previous to that an appeals court upheld a lower court ruling and stated the allegations by the two dissenting Republicans were simply "not credible."
As for Mr. Vogan's claim that the January 6 protest at our nation's capitol was "peaceful", that seems to point to a denial of a forced entry into our nation's capitol, the deliberate attacking and injury of law enforcement officers and destruction of property paid for by taxpayers.
In the end Mr. Vogan and I will not agree on the legitimacy of the 2020 election. I think the current facts as well as recent historical research point to our democracy being defended from an irrational president and certain individuals that believed the untruths he fed them prior to and following the 2020 election.
Tim Russell
Rockingham
