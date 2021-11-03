This is in response to the Oct. 22 news report entitled “Three City Men Arrested on Child Pornography Charges.” The article’s police commentary on the three men charged with possession of CP leads one to think that these three men are connected to molesting or planning to molest actual children. This is cleverly but seriously misleading.
What next? Men charged with public drunkenness, and then a commentary on wife and child beating as though everyone who is charged with public drunkenness is a wife beater? This is why people are coming to distrust public servants. Stop trying to create hysteria with an ignorant public.
Roger Robinson
Spottswood
