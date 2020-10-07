The cartoon in the Oct. 3 DN-R highlighted the paradox between America’s housing shortage and vacant space in inner cities. In Harrisonburg, this includes open apartments that do not have students this year.
Kudos to the city as it begins a rezoning discussion to increase density and affordable housing. Support is growing for a Housing Trust Fund that will fund nonprofit and public-private partnerships to find creative, innovative solutions to both homelessness and housing in our community.
Thanks to the congregations of Faith in Action for urging the city and county to review and approve the establishment of a Housing Trust Fund. Over 800 such funds exist around the country, and are often funded without a cent from taxes.
Years ago we established a highly effective Community Foundation. It’s time the county and city took the next bold move to address affordable housing and homelessness with a Housing Trust Fund.
Sam Nickels, PhD
Executive Director, Our Community Place
Harrisonburg
