I would like to respond to Mr. Reynolds' Open Forum article in Tuesday's paper. As the person who checked Mr. Reynolds' I.D. at the polls, I am pleased to hear that Mr. Reynolds found myself and the other volunteers polite and cordial. I found him kind and polite as well. I feel that kindness is something that is lacking in politics.
I’m sorry that Mr. Reynolds didn’t understand how the process worked and that it was a Republican primary and not open to those who will not vote Republican in the November elections. But trying to draw a parallel between a Democrat being turned away from a Republican primary and people not being allowed to vote because of their skin color in the 60s is irresponsible. Others were turned away because they no longer live in District 4 because of recent adjustments to the district lines. They were not eligible to vote either.
There were only three requirements needed to be able to vote in the primary. You needed to be a registered voter, live in District 4 and be a Republican. This was not an election for who will be on the Board of Supervisors representing District 4. This was a primary to see who would represent the Republicans on the ballot in November. If voting would have been open to anyone it would not be a true representation of who the Republicans want as their nominee in November.
Chris Horst
Bridgewater
