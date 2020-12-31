This former lifelong Republican applauds the recent Open Forum by Dave Pruett ("An Open Letter To Representative Ben Cline," Dec. 18) and letters by Jayne Docherty ("Cline Needs To Go In 2022," Dec. 16) and Chris Edwards ("Ashamed Of Cline," Dec. 15).
When Ben Cline was elected as our representative, he swore an oath to "… support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; …" Rep. Cline should understand that by joining a lawsuit attempting to overturn fair elections in other states, he both supported a president who wants to be a dictator and violated his oath of office.
He and the other 125 members who joined that lawsuit appear to owe their allegiance to the Republican Party, not the citizens they represent, and should be censured for this dereliction of duty, and he should resign or be removed from office in 2022.
Laurence Heine
Broadway
