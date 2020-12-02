I am writing in response to the article “I’m Optimistic About America,” published in your newspaper Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Having to deal with COVID-19 and then the presidential election, 2020 has been a difficult year for many. Star Parker pointed out that Gallup asked Americans if they were “better off now” than four years ago; 55% said yes. This percentage is higher than previous other years.
Americans are speaking up and changes are happening and will continue to happen. More Americans voted this election than any other election and they did so peacefully; despite the media implying it would be anything but. It was nice to read a positive upbeat article. I am optimistic for the future as well.
Jessica Moore
Weyers Cave
