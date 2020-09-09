Stephen Campbell of Fishersville shared his opinion (“Republican Convention,” Sept. 3). Now, I wish to share my reaction. He said the Democrats have no policy to help America, yet they presented their platform at the convention; the Repubicans decided to have no platform at all, that they would just follow whatever Dear Leader said. He said Trump brought troops home rather than send them to war, yet the number of troops overseas is now larger than it was when he became president. He said that Trump believes in the rule of law and recently he directed North Carolina voters to try to use both vote by mail and vote in person — a felony.
May I suggest that Campbell forgo watching Faux News for his information and select one of the many legitimate news sources.
Don Albright Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.