The DN-R article in Monday, Feb. 6, regarding “Cubans Respond With Zeal To New US Migration Policy” highlights the severe economic crisis caused by the “. . radical tightening of US sanctions, which seek to pressure the [Cuban] government to change its model.“ Due to the economic crisis the people of Cuba are once again leaving the island in droves and seeking asylum in the U.S. According to the article, in fiscal year 2021-2022 US “officials had a record 224,000 encounters with Cuban migrants on the Mexican border.”
A little background; In September of 1961, the U.S. Government imposed a complete trade embargo on Cuba. This comprehensive embargo remains in effect today, some 60 years later. It has never been successful in achieving its intended purpose; to force Cuba's revolutionary regime out of power or to bend it to Washington's will. Although it has not been successful it has caused tremendous suffering and hardship for the Cuban people.
Cuba is a small island nation of 11.2 million people. It poses no terrorist threat to the United States. Cuba has been a benevolent neighbor to other countries in the Caribbean, Central and South America, sending many trained doctors to places in need of medical personnel. The Cuban government has made it a priority to make universal free education and free health care available to all its citizens. But the embargo has caused severe shortages of basic consumer items, such as medications and repair parts for farming equipment.
Every year there is a vote in the U.N. General Assembly to lift the embargo. The only two nations in the entire world voting in favor of continuing the embargo are the U.S. and Israel. But with its veto power, the U.S. continues this oppressive, cruel action.
It is time to end the embargo. There is no valid reason to continue it. It has not achieved its purpose. It causes hardship for the Cuban people, resulting in a flood of Cuban refugees adding to the crowds seeking asylum at the U.S. border. If the embargo were lifted, not only would the Cuban people experience improved economic conditions, but the strain on our country's Southern border could be lessened as well.
Russell Leinbach
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.