In response to Dave Pruett’s Open Forum, “An Open Letter To Representative Ben Cline,” Dec. 18:
I am not one to engage in political rhetoric, but Mr. Pruett’s letter needs some comments. He claims that the Republicans are demonstrating fascist tactics. Maybe he approves of Maxine Waters encouragement of attacking Republicans while eating or shopping, badgering them at home, all of which have been done, even attacking.
Maybe the famous AOC who proposes allowing no one serving in the Trump administration to ever be allowed to hold government jobs. Or maybe the many universities that refuse all “conservatives” to speak on campus. Or the University of Oregon student council that wants all conservatives to be fired and no students who are conservatives admitted.
While you are upset, Ben Cline did what the Constitution allows. As an independent, I see more Nazi and fascist in actions of Waters, AOC, and universities. Identifying, classifying politically is Nazi and fascist. Selective observation and criticism.
John Collins
Harrisonburg
