Mr. Wright’s Viewpoint piece in the Oct. 28 edition of the DN-R Forum entitled “Oil, Gas, Global Warming, and Peace” needs to be scrutinized closely. Among the many things Mr. Wright wants people to believe is that President Joe Biden and hardcore climate activists are determined to “stop the production of oil and natural gas in the United States.”
Seriously? The United States is the world’s top producer of oil and natural gas. This is not going to change anytime soon. To develop a clean and reliable energy system will require a diverse mix of resources designed to generate power. This will include gas, nuclear, coal, solar, geothermal and other applications. It will also require a far larger public and private research and development effort, especially relating to low-carbon technologies.
But credit Mr. Wright with getting one thing right — his description of the tragic impact that the Russian invasion is having on Ukraine.
Gordon Lewis
Harrisonburg
