Douglas Wright (Viewpoint Oct. 28) is of course entitled to his opinion and entitled to share it with the public. But to assert that “President Biden’s short-sighted policies designed to stop the production of oil and natural gas in the United States has led to unnecessary, large-scale death and destruction” is absurd.
While President Biden’s energy policy does affect international markets, blaming him and that policy for the war in Ukraine (which Putin was determined to wage) and the over-reliance of France, Italy and Germany on Russian energy exports (which occurred long before Biden was elected) is as unfair as it is untrue.
Wright’s praise of our previous president who “appears to have had a better understanding of how the world is interconnected” conveniently overlooks Trump’s well-documented ignorance of international affairs, his affinity for brutal dictators like Putin and Kim Jong-un, and his self-serving attack on our own democracy.
While it may be true that Biden’s policies have led to a temporary increase in the use of coal, it is Mr. Wright’s defense of the fossil fuel industry that is “short-sighted,” as the climate change fueled by that industry is itself the cause of “large-scale death and destruction.” Just ask the folks in Puerto Rico and Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Mr. Wright is entitled to sharing his opinion, but perhaps he should stick to subjects he appears to have a better understanding of.
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
