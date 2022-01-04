Every morning over the past six years when I get my DN-R paper, I glance at front page headlines and then turn to the Forum page and glance at the headlines on the letters, Forums, Viewpoints, Bishop’s Mantle, and editorial. Then I read that page thoroughly -- to see what my friends and neighbors are saying about local and national events -- before going back to the front page.
I could not believe my eyes as I looked at the Forum page of the DN-R on New Year’s Eve morning. The headline for a viewpoint by local dentist Douglas Wright: “A Look At Invermectin For Use In Treating COVID.” Although I find Wright’s frequent viewpoints to be considerably more conservative than my own, I had never before felt that he would write anything clearly reckless and dangerous. So, I assumed that this viewpoint would warn against the use of that roundworm medicine for horses and humans. I read it on the spot, just to make sure. No! Wright was passing on one of the many dangerous memes of anti-vaxxers that it is the anti-COVID vaccine, which is dangerous, and it is the horse medicine which should be made available in our drug stores.
Dr. Douglas Wright is a dentist. I also have “Doctor” in front of my name -- in physiological psychology -- and have had some medical school courses including neurology and pharmacology, but neither Douglas Wright nor I should be prescribing without a license. Instead, we should both be relying on the best virologists and epidemiologists in the world such as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Walensky and the vast majority of other experts who tell us that the COVID vaccines are much safer than COVID is and that Ivermectin and other quack medicines are useless, at best, and dangerous at worst! As soon as I read Wright’s piece I put off my list of chores and wrote this response.
Dear unprotected readers: Please get your vaccines and, if COVID strikes, ask for monoclonal antibody treatment or something else that works! Dr Wright: Do no harm!
Bill Faw
Rockingham County
