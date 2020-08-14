In response to Dr. Larry Roller’s letter of Aug. 10, 2020 “To Be Republican Is To Support Trump,” I’d suggest that the purpose of the Republican Party is to support conservative goals such as free enterprise, private ownership, and socially conservative ideas.
Dr. Roller’s suggestion that all Republicans should support Donald Trump implies there is no place for open discussion about what Trump has or has not achieved during his presidency or what goals the Republican Party should espouse. If Republicans are required to support Donald Trump, are we also required to support all of his statements and actions or inactions? The logical conclusion of his suggestion would lead to the establishment of thought police within the Republican Party and George Orwell’s “1984.”
If Dr. Roller’s Republican Party is the only way allowed, then I, a lifelong Republican, must abandon his party and work for change.
Laurence Heine
Broadway
