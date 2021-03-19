Dr. Sease’s letter to the Sentara community was profound. It was reasonable, thoughtful, knowledgeable and helpful. It offered insights into the relationship between a modern medical facility, its management, the community of caregivers and the community it serves.
Yes, it showed disappointment, but Dr. Sease was not flippant. He recognized there are real challenges in the marketplace for talent. It was hugely instructive.
Who wins from such a letter? Everyone. If you don’t identify a problem, or don’t understand it, you cannot fix it.
Who did Dr. Sease help the most? Sentara management, if they can own the truth! Everyone else now knows the truth. This is a forgiving community who is saddened by this truth. It is also a community that sees a great facility, with caring staff who want to be part of an exceptional hospital.
If Sentara owns the truth, this community will help them fix the problem.
Jerry Scripture
Harrisonburg
