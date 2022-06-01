This letter is in response to the editorial of Friday, May 27, entitled "And, Sadly, Again". I am sure the massacre of children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, has stunned and sickened many of us. I have thought about it every day since the news broke. Cannot get it out of my head. We as a nation thought there would be changes in gun laws after Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech, after Parkland, after Las Vegas, and the list goes on ad nauseam.
Since it appears that Republican legislators are the holdup in addressing the gun violence in our country, I implore those of you, Republican voters, who support common-sense measures to try to address the problem, to contact your legislators and let them know how you feel. I think many of them are under the false impression that their constituents support their reluctance to pass any meaningful legislation that could help to curb the violence.
The majority of Americans support measures such as banning assault weapons, background checks, red flag laws, raising the age at which guns can be purchased, etc. We will never be able to adequately screen for those who wish to do us harm, so let's make it harder for them to kill. Contact your representatives and let them know how you feel. They need to hear from you.
Anne Juarez
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.