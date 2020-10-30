In response to the editorial of Oct. 29 entitled "It's Simple; Get Out and Vote" let me disagree with the statement that it is more critical to vote than it is how you vote. That attitude is what got us the incompetent people now in Washington.
Please understand the issues and know where candidates stand before you vote. Don't vote only because someone is of your party, don't vote solely because of gender, or race, or ethnic background, or cute campaign slogans, or aggressive behavior, or non-aggressive behavior. Vote for someone who you think would work for all of us, someone who seeks a better future for our children, someone who has substance to their rhetoric.
Study the issues as presented by non-partisan material and only then vote on them. Yes, vote! But vote with knowledge. Help your friends by encouraging them to not just vote, but to vote with understanding.
Linda Dirscherl
Rockingham
