The following is in response to the letter, “What We Learned As Election Officers,” published in the Nov. 20, 2020, edition of the Daily News-Record:
I appreciate Suzanne Fiederlein and Dave Pruett trying to allay our fears of voter fraud. However, as professional as our local election officials may be, it is naïve to believe others have the same dedication to integrity. You cannot possibly know your honesty is replicated. We can only hope, but we’ve no idea the motivation of officials in the next precinct, let alone the nation.
In 2014, about 44,000 voters were registered in both Virginia and Maryland, yet Attorney General Mark Herring refused access of Virginia’s voter rolls to Federal agents. Why wouldn’t he cooperate? What was his motivation? Does that problem still exist? Do we as citizens not have the right to transparency and the certainty our vote has not been diluted by illegal means?
That lack of honesty fills our jails, cause us to lock our doors at night; and yes Virginia, wonder if there is election fraud.
Major Steven D. Owen
(US Army, Retired)
Rockingham
