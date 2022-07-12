The viewpoint of July 6 by Froma Harrop is replete in its apologistic approach. It obscures facts to selectively use statistics, it avoids historical sequences to arrive at erroneous conclusions and concludes by praising the pitifully poor performance of America’s singularly worst chief executive.
In order, selective use of statistics, the high cost of gasoline in 2008 was during a period when the U.S. was dependent on foreign energy sources and predated our development of fracking and additional pipelines between and among the U.S. and Canada. In the intervening time period, we developed energy independence and dependable Western energy sources, including European requirements.
With the shutdown of Keystone and the nonpermitting of other pipelines as well as the reduction of drilling in Alaska and other locations, the Biden administration has emasculated the ability of North America’s energy producers to maintain and increase supply to meet worldwide demand, thus escalating the price of energy and thereby everything else.
Next, the historical sequence of events, inflation occurred as a consequence of Biden’s policies, absent Putin’s war or any other events in the world. In fact, Biden’s demonstrated weakness in Afghanistan and at our southern border could be interpreted to have encouraged Putin’s adventuresome incursion.
Finally, the difficulty with Biden and the Brittney Griner situation has been handled by the administration with the usual bungling ineptitude so often displayed over the past almost two years.
First, a stronger America would not be so easily tried by a weakened Russia.
Second, an executive of stronger character and more adept leadership skills would at least have met with Griner’s support persons, i.e. wife, teammates, representatives and league executives to at least demonstrate empathy if not negotiate a resolution.
In short, America, in a time of need, has never experienced such total incompetence and, indeed, damage to our body politic as that wrested upon us by our present occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. and my personal experience goes back to include FDR.
Philip S. Radcliffe
Bridgewater
