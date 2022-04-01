In response to Marianne Halterman (March 23) and Starr Parker’s (March 25) defense of Ginni Thomas, I would like to offer the following.
Halterman argues that Ginni Thomas had a right to “self-actualization” in her activism while roundly denouncing Kathleen Parker for expressing her viewpoint. Starr Parker goes so far as to thank Ginni and Clarence Thomas “for their relentless struggle to preserve the integrity of our Constitution.”
In recent days, many news sources have reported, with hard evidence of a series of texts, that Ginni Thomas deliberately ignored the Constitution and our election processes to try to overturn the last election. Rather than respecting the will of the majority of voters and more than 50 judges of both parties, she chose to promote Trump’s big lie that the election was unfair.
When people go down the path of extolling repeated and debunked lies over truth for the sake of their own power, we are in deep trouble. Right now, we have the evidence right in front of us in Putin’s repeated lying, saying he will do one thing when indeed he is planning the opposite -- leading to heart-rending sacrifice of Ukrainians as well as his own people.
Currently, I am reading "Without You, There is No Us" (by Suki Kim) which gives a clear view of the lies that the North Korean dictatorship is built upon. The author is a writer who spent time in that country as an English teacher, thus having many opportunities to make observations. It is downright chilling to read about a social structure based on lies and manipulation by fear, with the “Dear Leader” watching from posters everywhere.
Indeed, our democracy is currently in danger from within more than any outside forces if people continue to uplift a past president who extols lying heads of state and continues to lie himself. What makes it worse is when people use a “cloak” of pretending to uphold the Constitution while acting against its democratic principles.
My Bible still quotes Jesus as saying, “The truth shall make you free” (John 8:32).
Esther Stenson
Harrisonburg
(2) comments
Are you upset, Ms. Stenson, because you think Justice Thomas failed to control and keep a proper rein on his wife during his career?
When you speak of “our democracy” supposedly being in danger, do you consider 4 years of a coordinated effort to overthrow a duly elected president by the establishment media, politicians and other political entities, and what is currently referred to as the “Deep State” (even before he assumed office) as threatening the Constitution by “acting against its democratic principles”? If not, why not?
