Regarding Ms. Harrop's Aug. 17 viewpoint on electric cars, I would like to inject mathematics and logic to refute her article. First, mathematics: According to KBB.com the average electric car costs $66,000 versus $48,000 for a gas-powered car. Subtracting the $7,500 tax credit for an electric-powered car, that is a difference of $10,500 or 10.5 cents per mile based on 100,000, which is the life of the battery.
This cost doesn't include higher interest, property taxes and insurance rates. The electric cost of a home-charged vehicle is 4.5 cents per mile. Those two figures total 15 cents per mile or $4.50 per gallon based on 30 miles per gallon for a gas-powered car. At the end of 100,000 miles, the owner has an 8-year-old car that is worthless without another battery pack. Who knows what the availability of batteries will be then.
California is painting themselves into a corner by mandating conversion to an undependable power source. Power generated by the Western lakes is decreasing due to the dropping water levels. Just recently, California officials have declared a grid emergency amid a heat wave. They have requested thermostats raised to 78 degrees and limited charging of electric cars. Due to climate change, that situation can only get worse as they approach 2035, when sale of gas-powered vehicles is banned in California.
Californians will turn to the one solution obvious to everyone except Ms. Harrop and the idiots running the state: a whole-house electric generator that runs on gasoline or propane.
Charles Queen
Shenandoah
