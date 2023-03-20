I strongly support Harvey Yoder’s argument about war versus the way of Jesus in his Open Forum, "Will More War Help Bring About More Peace?", March 10. It’s quite a contrast to General Keane in Marc Thiessen’s long essay in the March 13 DN-R.
But another practice of Jesus also sharply contrasts with the practice of war. Rather than working his way upward among powerful elites, Jesus was downwardly mobile—hanging out with the poor and homeless, healing the sick, washing dirty feet, sticking up for women in a patriarchal society, riding on a donkey instead of a white warhorse…
General Keane’s comments reminded me that war is always orchestrated by the people in power — and for their benefit. He made it sound like the war is Russia against the U.S. and our bloated war chest! Even if Ukraine eventually did “win the war,” at what additional cost to the “little people” who have lost homes, their health, livelihoods, family members, and thousands of soldiers on both sides of the war who are forever annihilated and can never enjoy “victory”? Do the war planners themselves ever suffer such losses? Do they ever count the cost to the “little people”?
Reta Finger
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.