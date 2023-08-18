There are so many things in Jim Peter’s frequent forums I disagree with that I don’t know where to start, so I’ll start instead with a quote from Edith Wharton. “While the main purpose of a door is to admit, its secondary purpose is to exclude.” I find it sadly ironic that so many people who claim to be Christian are far more predisposed to shut doors than open them, far more inclined to exclude than to admit.
So many of my fellow Christians who publicly proclaim their faith in Jesus Christ seem to forget — or conveniently ignore — how Jesus lived, what Jesus said, and how he instructed us to live. I don’t know what version of the Bible they use, but mine records Jesus as saying, “Do not judge, so that you may not be judged,” (Matthew 7:1) and “You shall love your neighbor as yourself,” (Matthew 22:39). The Bible has him say nothing whatsoever about sexual orientation or identity.
There is a reason all the major world religions have some version of what is often called the Golden Rule: “In everything do to others as you would have them do to you, for this is the Law and the Prophets,” (Matthew 7:12). Given this clear and universal command, why are so many Christians so reluctant to open doors and so eager to shut them?
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
