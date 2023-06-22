Jim Peters’ recent open forum, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” in which he vehemently denounces any and all LGBTQ persons, came as a complete surprise to me. His previous DN-R opinion pieces were articulate and well-reasoned from a libertarian political perspective. But in the recent anti-LGBTQ screed of June 16, emotional venom explodes from a hard-core fundamentalist Christian belief. Any hints of Christian charity, generosity, and tolerance — traits deeply associated with Jesus himself — are nowhere to be found.
The vision put forward is almost medieval, condemning the sinners to hell. Where is the love and respect that Jesus extended to prostitutes, tax collectors and outsiders of all kinds? As difficult as it may be at times, is it not inherent upon us as good people, in the best religious and humanist spirit, to love our neighbors as ourselves?
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.