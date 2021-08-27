This letter is a direct response to Douglas Jobe’s letter published Aug. 25.
Mr. Jobe concluded his letter by asserting, “No country that has lost a war has made a better exit than the one that just happened.”
Wow.
I guess it shall be: each person for himself for any U.S. citizens “dumb enough” to be trapped in Afghanistan, which some digital media outlets peg in the range of 40,000 Americans.
Who cares about the brave Afghans who assisted the U.S. over the last 20 years! Or the 200-some women judges! Or the millions to billions of dollars worth of abandoned sophisticated military equipment now in the hands of terrorists for use against Western countries or to be sold to the Chinese or Russians who will reverse engineer the technology.
Clearly, no country that has lost a war has made a better exit than America just did.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
