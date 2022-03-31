On the editorial page in the March 29 edition, Kathleen Parker, in her usual far left self-righteousness, once again seems to specialize in double standards as she expresses shock and horror at how Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been treated by Republican members of the Senate during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
Where was Ms. Parker's sense of moral outrage at the all but public hanging of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barret during their confirmation hearings? Has there been anyone beating on the door of the Senate chambers in protest? Has anyone accused Ms. Jackson of misdeeds that took place in her youth? Has anyone tried to dredge up as much slime from her past as possible using witnesses who simply cannot remember all the details but are sure that they were wronged by the nominee, or are these practices only used by the far left and permissible when applied to conservative nominees?
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.