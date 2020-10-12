I would like to respond to Jonathan Kiser's letter ("What Would Jesus Do?" Oct. 7) with a question of my own. Would Jesus support a party that condones the murder of our unborn, over 2,300 per day in the U.S. alone, according to the American Life League?
And just for clarification's sake, very few citizens own automatic weapons, and those who do go through extensive vetting and pay heavy taxes to do so. Might want to consider these points at the polls as well.
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
