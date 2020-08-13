I write in response to Larry Roller (Aug. 10) who stated that all Republicans should support Trump, citing kept campaign promises. I ask, why has Trump let down small farmers, leading to an ever-increasing number of farmer suicides? Why, after promising better health care than Obama, has he failed to deliver and tries to undermine the program that is/was a lifeline for many people who could afford nothing else? How is he serving all Americans (that was his promise), by refusing to take responsibility and allowing our country to become the coronavirus capital of the world? Which Americans have become more prosperous? How is he serving all of our best interest by undercutting the postal system during a pandemic?
Persons of any party should be allowed to disagree with their leaders in order to remind them of their responsibilities. Otherwise, the democratic ideal is over.
Esther Stenson
Harrisonburg
