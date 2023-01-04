It would be laughable if not so incredibly disingenuous that in an editorial on how lies impact the health of our democracy Laura Hollis failed to even mention the innumerable lies (including the largest one inflicted upon our democracy in U.S. history) of Donald Trump. This was due no doubt to a lack of space in the entire December 30, 2022 issue of the Daily News-Record.
Tim Russell
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.