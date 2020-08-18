It was surprising to me that someone as accomplished and intelligent as Steven Owen would promote a thoroughly discredited interpretation of the Civil War (“Response to Williams On Turner Ashby High School,” DN-R Aug. 11), but that is, of course, his right.
Owen is correct that we don’t know what was in the heart of Turner Ashby, but we do know he fought for the Confederacy that indisputably sought to preserve the institution of slavery. That alone is reason to change the name of Turner Ashby High School (which I attended) from one that perpetuates the racist legacy of our nation to one that conveys the unrealized promise of our nation: liberty and justice for all.
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
