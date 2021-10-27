"Cross Not Qualified For School Board," Oct. 15, 2021, was sad to read. Matt Cross has every right to run for our School Board and his past position as school resource officer is an asset, not a hindrance. Interesting that Susan Sheridan seems to think Judeo-Christian values might be better placed in religious organizations. Our schools would be better off if we did have prayer and the protection it offers. It is a pity we do not. Our schools have an epidemic of rudeness and bad behavior nationwide.
Rethink your position Ms. Sheridan, our School Board and our schools are in sad need of Christian values. Matt Cross and more like him are what's needed to right this sinking ship.
Jane Cline
Cross Keys
