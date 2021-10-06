I am writing in regard to a response by a Mr. Cassius to an op-ed column by Leonard Pitts, with the headline "Goodbye And Good Riddance." Mr. Cassius may have a point about the somewhat dismissive and aggressive tone of the piece, but then serves up his own combination of illogical half-truths and falsehoods.
I think his worst error is the assertion that being unvaccinated affects only the unvaccinated person. This would be true if the unvaccinated all exiled themselves to a remote island where they could enjoy their freedom to sicken and die among like-minded individuals.
Coronavirus is acquired by exposure to infected animals (usually human). The more people infected, the greater our chance of acquiring it when we go out in public. The vaccines markedly lower the rate of infection. I think a good analogy is that of living in an apartment infested with cockroaches. If your neighbors fail to keep their kitchens clean, throw out the trash, etc., you are liable to have a roach problem, no matter how meticulously you keep your own apartment. Having lived in a Richmond apartment complex, I know all about this.
Please don't pretend that going unvaccinated and otherwise ignoring simple principles of hygiene affect no one else. There's a reason that Typhoid Mary is not generally regarded as a libertarian hero.
Zack Perdue
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
