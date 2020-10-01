A twisted, heartless letter (“Justice Ginsburg’s Dying Wish”, Sept. 25) about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, submitted to the Daily News-Record immediately upon her death and as she lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, combined one major lie and a blatant distortion.
First, it denigrated Ginsburg’s capability as a Supreme Court Justice from 2016 onward, citing the “collapse of her faculties.” In that Ginsburg worked from 2016 through the beginning of 2020 as hard as any of her colleagues and functioned at just as high a cognitive level, this statement is an outright falsehood.
Even more mendacious and underhanded was the misuse of Ginsburg’s own words to support the Trump-McConnell full-speed-ahead appointment of a new Supreme Court Justice before the Nov. 3 election. What the hijacked 2016 quote was actually about was the blockage by McConnell and the Republican Senate of consideration of Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court.
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
