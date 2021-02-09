Mr. Robert Tennyson of Bridgewater (“Plows Need to Slow Down,” Feb. 5) apparently has never driven a snow plow or large truck. I have. When pushing snow the driver has to have momentum. He or she is carrying a lot of weight — truck, container to hold tons of salt/sand and the blade equipment. Think about how much weight the plow is moving in snow alone.
A driver must make the roads as wide as possible. Living in Broadway, I deal with the same thing, however, I’m very happy with the drivers’ performance. I appreciate all of the drivers working 12-hour shifts, night and day.
Delmer Morris
Broadway
