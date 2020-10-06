In response to the letter of Oct. 1 (“Why Vote for Trump?”) from Charles Strickler, and wanting to be an “informed” voter, I would like for Mr. Strickler to respond with his list of 20,000 lies that President Trump has committed, and to also give us his documentation source. If he cannot do so, could that indicate Mr. Strickler may have committed a lie. If so, could that be a part of “fake news” that has been, and is, used against our president.
Also, Mr. Strickler states that our president has “totally” mishandled the coronavirus. Once again, I must ask that he provide us with what he, if president, would have done differently than President Trump? (Let us realize that Dr. Fauci has been the chief resource on allergies and infectious diseases to every president since Reagan and is not a President Trump appointment!)
I await Mr. Strickler’s listing of lies.
Ken Elkins
Weyers Cave
