Rev. Andy,
I was going to start my comments to your three articles with, “The Democrats sure love people like you,” but I see you are the Democrats! You really do believe Joe and his BBB plan. Wow! "Stick it to the rich, help the middle class." How is that working? The middle-class heroes who helped save lives in COVID are now without jobs because they won’t take Joe's “jab.” Dems have always funded Planned Parenthood’s baby-killing abortion clinics and you’re OK with that, reverend? Who are those wealthy folks? Nancy Pelosi, Bernie, Obama, Clinton, Joe’s family, left-wing Hollywood. Democrats are OK with open borders, but build walls around their own mansions. Rich Dems don't care about anyone but themselves!
Read the Constitution; it does not give the feds the right to fund or regulate, education, health care, housing, child care, preschool, or your "Green New Deal." Those are the responsibility of the individual, or at best, the local and state governments. Have you purchased gas or groceries lately? How are your stocks and retirement doing? Are we better off after more than a year of Biden? Joe and artist son, Hunter, sure are.
Jim Peters
Rockingham
