In response to "Assault Weapons — The Myth", I hope to clarify a couple of observations. My observation is that an AR-15 and a Russian AK-47 are two entirely different weapons. The AR-15 can only be used as a "semi automatic" where the shooter had to pull the trigger for each bullet expelled. The AK has three options, semi-automatic, burst, or full automatic where the shooter does not have to keep pulling the trigger to expel a round.
I don't see where the barrel has anything to do with it. Obviously one cannot "fire two rounds at the same time", nor can two autos occupy the same space at the same time ... hence a wreck. I would ask the reader if all of these "guns" are semi automatic what would you classify as an automatic weapon? Just trying the facts straight ... correct me if I am wrong.
Steve Eckard
Rockingham
