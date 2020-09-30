The following letter is in response to Jennifer Stroop Hensley’s letter, “Trump’s To Blame,” Sept. 22.
I wish to express my sympathy over the loss of Jennifer Hensley’s brother to COVID-19. I am saddened she feels compelled to hold President Trump personally responsible for his death.
Ms. Hensley claims the president took no action until March. That is not true. According to a Washington Post timeline, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the first travel-related case of novel coronavirus in the U.S. on Jan. 21. Ten days later, Trump imposed travel restrictions that went into effect on Feb. 2, while the World Health Organization did not declare a global health emergency until Jan 30. America became the first of the world’s financial powers in the G-20 (including China and the European Union) to impose travel restrictions.
However distressing, it is unfair to accuse Trump of failing your brother when you’ve placed no responsibility on the nation that unleashed the coronavirus, or the Democrat leadership who accused him of overreacting.
Major Steven D. Owen
(U.S. Army, Retired)
Rockingham
