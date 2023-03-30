Re: "Don't be fooled by Trump" by Nathaniel Kirkland, M.D. (03/28/2023)
Dr. Kirkland reminds me of another M.D. who made a serious mental and medical misdiagnosis. Readers please know in your right mind what is real and what is misdiagnosed.
Carol Way-Meyer
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.