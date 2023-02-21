A letter in the Feb. 16 DN-R labeled “Gun Ownership” is a good example of a common logical fallacy, the “straw man”, which attacks a different subject rather than the topic being discussed. In this case, the writer argues that because criminals do not obey laws, gun controls will not reduce crime. Think about it for a minute — that sentence contains a non-sequitur because the real issue is how gun controls will reduce gun deaths, not crimes. A more logical comparison is to automobiles; criminals also use automobiles and commit crimes using them, right? And regulations of automobile ownership, operation, and manufacture have drastically reduced automobile deaths, even though they don’t reduce crime.
Jim Kellett, Resident Curmudgeon
Harrisonburg
